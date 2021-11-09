Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Open House Taipei announces 90 private spaces to be opened to public

Assortment of political, cultural, commercial sites will be opened to visitors last weekend of November

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 18:34
Open House Taipei announces 90 private spaces to be opened to public

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Open House Taipei 2021 will open 90 private spaces that had previously been inaccessible to the public for free on Nov. 27 and 28.

In 1992, “Open House” began in London, and since then it has taken place in many cities, such as New York, Milan, and Melbourne. According to the organizers of the Taipei event, over 2 million people have participated in “Open House” in over 50 places worldwide.

Last year, among the 70 spaces that joined “Open House Taipei,” Regent Taipei and National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) were the most popular with the public. They will be opened again this year, according to the press release.

The stylish hotel Regent Taipei invited citizens to take a look at its presidential suite, while the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) opened its outdoor balcony, along with the inside of the hall.

This year, with the theme “Re-Taipei,” the event will expand to New Taipei City and will open 90 cultural and commercial venues for public, including Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) office, 2021 Taiwan Environment Lighting Award winner the Kimpton Da An Hotel, and the observation deck at the Beitou Refuse Incineration Plant.

Taipei 101 will also open its 35th-floor office “Sky Park,” which was built with recycled materials. There will be two sessions for visiting, with 30 people allowed in each.

Online registration for a drawing is required due to limited seating. The host will announce the winners on Nov. 12.

For more information, please visit the website or Facebook page.

Open House Taipei
Taipei
London
Regent Taipei
National Theater and Concert Hall
Audrey Tang
Kimpton Da An Hotel

RELATED ARTICLES

2nd annual Chopin Outdoor Piano Recital warmly received by Taiwanese audience
2nd annual Chopin Outdoor Piano Recital warmly received by Taiwanese audience
2021/11/08 11:05
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
2021/11/07 12:25
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
2021/11/07 09:56
Taipei rolls out new digital system for accessing municipal services
Taipei rolls out new digital system for accessing municipal services
2021/11/05 13:46
MOFA launches Taiwan Expo in Somaliland, East Africa business matchmaking program
MOFA launches Taiwan Expo in Somaliland, East Africa business matchmaking program
2021/11/05 12:04

Updated : 2021-11-09 19:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained