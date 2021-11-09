Open House Taipei announces 90 private spaces to be opened to public

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Open House Taipei 2021 will open 90 private spaces that had previously been inaccessible to the public for free on Nov. 27 and 28.

In 1992, “Open House” began in London, and since then it has taken place in many cities, such as New York, Milan, and Melbourne. According to the organizers of the Taipei event, over 2 million people have participated in “Open House” in over 50 places worldwide.

Last year, among the 70 spaces that joined “Open House Taipei,” Regent Taipei and National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) were the most popular with the public. They will be opened again this year, according to the press release.

The stylish hotel Regent Taipei invited citizens to take a look at its presidential suite, while the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) opened its outdoor balcony, along with the inside of the hall.

This year, with the theme “Re-Taipei,” the event will expand to New Taipei City and will open 90 cultural and commercial venues for public, including Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) office, 2021 Taiwan Environment Lighting Award winner the Kimpton Da An Hotel, and the observation deck at the Beitou Refuse Incineration Plant.

Taipei 101 will also open its 35th-floor office “Sky Park,” which was built with recycled materials. There will be two sessions for visiting, with 30 people allowed in each.

Online registration for a drawing is required due to limited seating. The host will announce the winners on Nov. 12.

For more information, please visit the website or Facebook page.