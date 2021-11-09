New Taipei job fair to feature 2,500 job openings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 2,500 job openings will be featured at a job fair at Sanchong Stadium on Thursday morning (Nov. 11), offering local job seekers a platform for exploring career opportunities in a range of fields, the New Taipei Labor Affairs Department said on Monday (Nov. 8).

The department said in a press release that 55 companies had been invited to participate in the job fair, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

The participating employers come from a variety of industries, including the technology and manufacturing (36%); hotel and restaurant (31%); service, logistics, and transportation (20%); and retail and wholesale (13%) sectors, according to the report.

New Taipei Labor Affairs Department Commissioner Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉) said that many employers at the recruitment fair will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

The VR technology area will provide VR content to help prospective employees gain an insight into what related jobs entail. There will also be a station where attendees can have their CVs checked and improved, Chen added.

In addition, there will be designated areas for young, female, and middle-aged or senior job seekers, CNA cited him as saying.