New Taipei job fair to feature 2,500 job openings

Job fair will offer local job seekers platform for exploring career opportunities in various industries

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 18:55
Sanchong Stadium

Sanchong Stadium (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 2,500 job openings will be featured at a job fair at Sanchong Stadium on Thursday morning (Nov. 11), offering local job seekers a platform for exploring career opportunities in a range of fields, the New Taipei Labor Affairs Department said on Monday (Nov. 8).

The department said in a press release that 55 companies had been invited to participate in the job fair, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

The participating employers come from a variety of industries, including the technology and manufacturing (36%); hotel and restaurant (31%); service, logistics, and transportation (20%); and retail and wholesale (13%) sectors, according to the report.

New Taipei Labor Affairs Department Commissioner Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉) said that many employers at the recruitment fair will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

The VR technology area will provide VR content to help prospective employees gain an insight into what related jobs entail. There will also be a station where attendees can have their CVs checked and improved, Chen added.

In addition, there will be designated areas for young, female, and middle-aged or senior job seekers, CNA cited him as saying.

