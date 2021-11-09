Defense report outlines China's major military threats towards Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In its latest defense report released on Tuesday (Nov. 9), Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) outlined the major military threats China poses to the democratic nation.

On Tuesday, the MND released its annual "ROC National Defense Report 2021," which for the first time was released in Chinese and English simultaneously. In its chapter on security threats, all 12 pages were almost entirely dedicated to the numerous threats China poses to Taiwan, including military, gray zone, and non-conventional security threats.

In a section titled "PRC's Military Threats Towards Taiwan," the report pointed out that China has never renounced the use of force against Taiwan and is using military exercises to prepare for possible actions or "simply to threaten Taiwan." The paper then listed six major military capabilities the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has enhanced in recent years that pose a threat.

ISR capabilities

The PLA's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities have been strengthened through the use of satellites, radar, spy and electronic intelligence (ELINT) boats, reconnaissance aircraft, and drones. Through "multi-domains means" via land, sea, air, and space, the PLA is enhancing its methods of gathering intelligence on Taiwanese military activities.

Blockade capabilities

Both the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) are boosting their counter-air, sea-control, and land-strike abilities and accelerating the positioning of missiles for the People's Liberation Rocket Force (PLARF). The report assessed that the PLA is already capable of imposing blockades on Taiwan's key harbors, airports, and outbound flight routes to cut off air and sea lines of communication and disrupt military supply lines.

Missile strikes

The paper stated that all the PLA's ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and air-launched land-attack missiles now have a range beyond Taiwan. These missiles, along with other naval and air force weaponry, would be aimed at Taiwan's political, economic, and military "high-value targets" (HVT).

Amphibious landings

According to the report, the PLA is bolstering its amphibious and airborne assault brigades, stepping up joint landings training for marines, and building air and sea strategic projection capacities. After gaining air, sea, and electromagnetic superiority, the PLA plans on dispatching amphibious vessels augmented by "commandeered commercial container ships" to carry out landing operations.

Area denial

A major part of the PLA's strategy to prevent intervention by foreign forces is to deploy medium- and long-range attack and anti-ship missiles and dispatch an aircraft carrier and PLAAF bombers to the Western Pacific. These actions are designed to intimidate countries in the region and prevent any military intervention by foreign forces in the first and second island chains.

Strategic support

The report states the PLA is constructing aerospace operational platforms via "civil-mil integration" while it accelerates the launch of reconnaissance, navigation, and communication satellites to further extend its battlefield information advantage. It warned that the Beidou Navigation Satellite System and command and control data link systems will be used by the PLA to conduct information warfare, long-distance surveillance, "far seas operations," precision missile strikes, air defense, and anti-missile operations.