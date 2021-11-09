Alexa
Taiwan calls on China to cooperate on eradication of illegal sand dredging

Illegal Chinese dredging damaging to environment and fishing sector

  168
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 16:48
The MAC calls on China to help combat illegal sand dredging. 

The MAC calls on China to help combat illegal sand dredging.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China should cooperate with the Taiwan Government in eradicating illegal sand dredging by Chinese ships, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said Tuesday (Nov. 9).

The practice of Chinese dredgers crossing into Taiwan waters is damaging the environment and depleting resources for the local fishing sector, the minister said. He added that the authorities should continue to take action against the illegal dredging while contacting China to encourage it to enforce the law, the Liberty Times reported.

The illegal practice occurs most frequently near the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu by the coast of the Chinese province of Fujian and near Penghu in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, Chiu said. Evidence of the infractions is being provided to China under previous cross-strait agreements designed to fight crime.

Tuesday’s MAC meeting also discussed China’s expanding maritime legislation, which threatens free navigation in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia while strengthening its coast guard into a “second Navy.” Taiwan also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States in March, allowing for cooperation between their coast guard forces in enforcing laws and conducting rescue missions.
sand dredging
illegal Chinese dredgers
Mainland Affairs Council
MAC
Chiu Tai-san
Coast Guard

Updated : 2021-11-09 18:13 GMT+08:00

