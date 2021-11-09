Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Zealand supports Taiwan's inclusion in CPTPP

New Zealand foreign ministry welcomes economies that 'meet high standards of CPTPP'

  238
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 16:33
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Zealand Government has said that it has always supported nations willing to abide by the rules of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said via a written statement to CNA that New Zealand has always supported including economies willing to meet the high standards of the CPTPP. After Taiwan submits its application, the next step is for member states to decide whether to officially invite it into the trade partnership.

After Taiwan filed its CPTPP application on Sept. 22, the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei also issued a statement declaring that Singapore “welcomes all parties willing and capable of meeting the high standards of CPTPP,” per CNA.

The Singapore Trade Office said that once CPTPP member states reach a consensus, the applicant can finally join. Additionally, any country intending to join must conduct bilateral consultations with all current members to resolve any concerns and persuade member states that it meets all the criteria for joining the trade agreement.
Taiwan
New Zealand
CPTPP
trade

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan referendums in 2021 to see nearly 20 million eligible voters
Taiwan referendums in 2021 to see nearly 20 million eligible voters
2021/11/08 17:00
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
2021/11/08 16:59
National University System of Taiwan pools resources from 11 schools
National University System of Taiwan pools resources from 11 schools
2021/11/08 15:44
Taiwan troops bolster joint operations capabilities during Combat Readiness Week
Taiwan troops bolster joint operations capabilities during Combat Readiness Week
2021/11/08 15:14
Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent
Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent
2021/11/08 15:01

Updated : 2021-11-09 18:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained