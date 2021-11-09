New Zealand supports Taiwan's inclusion in CPTPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Zealand Government has said that it has always supported nations willing to abide by the rules of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said via a written statement to CNA that New Zealand has always supported including economies willing to meet the high standards of the CPTPP. After Taiwan submits its application, the next step is for member states to decide whether to officially invite it into the trade partnership.

After Taiwan filed its CPTPP application on Sept. 22, the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei also issued a statement declaring that Singapore “welcomes all parties willing and capable of meeting the high standards of CPTPP,” per CNA.

The Singapore Trade Office said that once CPTPP member states reach a consensus, the applicant can finally join. Additionally, any country intending to join must conduct bilateral consultations with all current members to resolve any concerns and persuade member states that it meets all the criteria for joining the trade agreement.