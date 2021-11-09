US should deter China before it makes move on Taiwan: Expert

U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane touches down at Taipei's Songshan Airport. U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane touches down at Taipei's Songshan Airport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. may be unable to drive China out of Taiwan if it attacks and occupies the latter, said Peter Huessy, head of the GeoStrategic Analysis consulting firm and senior defense advisor to the Air Force Association.

Therefore, he explained to Voice of America (VOA), deterring China before that happens is the best bet for the U.S.

Recent revelations about China’s rapidly expanding nuclear weapons arsenal have U.S. policymakers very concerned about the communist state’s rising coercive military capacity. However, experts believe the chance of war remains low at this point, according to a VOA report.

Huessy said the main breakthroughs for Beijing include the construction of more than 350 missile silos, building the world's largest navy with deep-sea force projection capacity, as well as having the strongest ballistic missiles in the Western Pacific area.

He said the U.S. is very concerned about these developments now that China has real coercive military capabilities, especially owing to its growing nuclear arsenal.

Washington should not be surprised by these developments, as the U.S. has been closely monitoring China’s military modernization for decades, said Drew Thompson of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Timothy R. Heath, a defense expert at the RAND Corporation, said the possibility of an armed conflict between the U.S. and China is extremely low. Although China may be frustrated by the "Taiwan issue," if it starts a war with the U.S, it would cause economic damage to China and the loss of many lives, he added.