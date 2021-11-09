Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of COVID vaccinations will start on Thursday (Nov. 11), with people aged 18 and over able to receive their 1st and 2nd doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccines and 2nd Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) jab.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that reservations for the 14th round of COVID inoculations will begin Thursday. This round will involve the first and second doses of the AZ and Moderna vaccines and the second dose of the BNT vaccine.

Chen said that Taiwan's vaccine registration and reservation system will open for bookings for the first dose of the AZ and Moderna vaccines, 2nd AZ dose that is at least eight weeks after the first injection, and the second Moderna jab that is at least four weeks after the first one. This round will also include the 2nd dose of the BNT vaccine for those who received their first shot at least four weeks prior.

To be eligible for this round of vaccinations, individuals must have registered on the website by 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 and met one of the five criteria:

AZ first dose: aged 18 and older (born on or before Nov. 13, 2003) AZ second dose: aged 18 and older (born on or before Nov. 13, 2003) and received their first AZ dose on or before Sept. 18 Moderna first dose: aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) Moderna second dose: aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first Moderna dose on or before Oct. 16 BNT second dose: aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) and received their first BNT dose on or before Oct. 16

The following are dates and times that the eligible individuals can make reservations for the AZ, Moderna, and BNT inoculations:

AZ vaccination: 10 a.m. Nov. 11 to 12 p.m. Nov. 12. Moderna and BNT vaccinations: 2 p.m. Nov. 11 to 12 p.m. Nov. 12

14th round vaccination dates: Nov. 13-24

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.