Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Singapore stays execution of Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/09 07:11
Nagaenthran's case has attracted international attention with prominent capital punishment opponents calling on Singapore to spare him

Nagaenthran's case has attracted international attention with prominent capital punishment opponents calling on Singapore to spare him

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a disabled man after he contracted COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, convicted of drug smuggling was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning.

His execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

Dharmalingam was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grams of pure heroin.

Narcotics officers found a small bundle of heroin strapped to his left thigh at a checkpoint.

He was sentenced to death in November 2010 under the country's strict drug laws.

A previous appeal to reduce the penalty to life in prison failed and a final push for presidential clemency was rejected last year.

His lawyers appeal against the execution arguing that capital punishment of a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore's Constitution.

More to follow...

adi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2021-11-09 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna