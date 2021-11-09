Alexa
Taiwan president would like to visit ‘brave country’ of Lithuania

President Tsai spoke during her debut on DPP podcast

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 15:27
President Tsai Ing-wen would like to visit Lithuania once the COVID pandemic is over. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (Nov. 9) that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, she would like to visit Lithuania because it is a “brave country.”

The president made the remark during her first appearance on a podcast run by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which she chairs. She was interviewed about a wide range of political issues from referendums to foreign policy, CNA reported.

During the pandemic, Taiwan never stopped its diplomatic efforts, even though it was difficult for her to go on official trips, Tsai said. If diplomatic circumstances and conditions allowed, she said she would want to travel to Lithuania because it is a “brave country.”

Taiwan and the Baltic nation have agreed to establish representative offices in each other’s capitals, with the plan to use the name “Taiwan” for the office in Vilnius enraging China. Beijing retaliated against Lithuania with trade sanctions, but the latter’s refusal to change course won widespread support from across the European Union.
