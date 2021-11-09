Alexa
Premier says Taiwan's 4th nuclear plant will reopen if referendum passes

30 days remaining before 4-in-1 plebiscite is held

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 15:20
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday (Nov. 9) that if the referendum on the fourth nuclear power plant passes, the facility’s reopening must be in accordance with referendum laws.

During a policy address at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, Kuomintang Legislator Weng Chung-chun (翁重鈞) pointed out that when construction of the nuclear power plant was halted, the project was valued at more than NT$280 billion (US$10.09 billion). Su responded by saying citizens are not looking at the accounting books; they are more concerned about the dangers of restarting the power plant, CNA reported.

Su also noted that the fourth nuclear power plant was shut down by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2014.

The premier said that there are only 30 days remaining before the Dec. 18 four-in-one referendum. If it passes, the nuclear plant will be restarted, he added.

Su said he had gone to Yilan the day before and listened to local residents who fear they may be killed if the nuclear facility is restarted.
Taiwan
referendum
4th nuclear power plant
nuclear power
Su Tseng-chang

