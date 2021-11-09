Alexa
Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to offer drop-in COVID vaccinations at MRT station

Vaccinations to be available Nov. 10-13 at Kaohsiung MRT’s Formosa Boulevard Station

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 15:19
The Dome of Light at Kaohsiung MRT's Formosa Boulevard Station (Kaohisung City Government photo)

The Dome of Light at Kaohsiung MRT's Formosa Boulevard Station (Kaohisung City Government photo) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung City Government will provide drop-in COVID-19 vaccinations at Kaohsiung MRT’s Formosa Boulevard Station on the afternoons of Nov. 10-13.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Facebook on Monday (Nov. 8) that the administration of the shots will take place under the station’s Dome of Light area from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 10-13. Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from Nov. 10-12, while the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) doses will be administered on Nov. 13, the mayor added.

Chen reminded that those seeking a second Moderna dose should get the jab at least 10 weeks after they received the first shot, while those seeking the second BNT dose should do so at least four weeks after their first shot.

Those interested in getting the jab at the station can make appointments via the city government’s vaccine appointment website or just drop in unnanounced.

Meanwhile, the Chiayi County Health Bureau issued a press release on Monday, announcing that those who did not make appointments via the official website will be able to get the first and second doses of BNT and AstraZeneca by Friday via telephone appointment, CNA reported.
