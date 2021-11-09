Taiwan President thanks the country’s 52,000 physicians ahead of Doctor’s Day

The 74th Doctor's Day Celebration and Senior Physician and Medical Model Award Ceremony. The 74th Doctor's Day Celebration and Senior Physician and Medical Model Award Ceremony. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of Taiwan’s Doctor’s Day on Friday (Nov. 12), the Taiwan Medical Association (TMA) held a celebration and award ceremony at the Grand Hotel Taipei on Nov. 6, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in attendance.

According to the TMA, TMA President Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) hosted the event and awarded 1,321 physicians who have been in practice for 40 years or more to recognize their dedication to Taiwan’s medical services. The award also aims to inspire young physicians to pass on the legacy and achieve more in their careers.

Chiu also highlighted the critical role over 50,000 physicians played in the COVID-19 pandemic, which ensured life could carry on as normal in Taiwan and earned applause from the international community. He said in the pandemic, medical associations in Taiwan also took on a key part by consolidating medical resources and educating the public.

President Tsai handed out the “National Physician Epidemic Prevention Special Contribution Award” to five representatives to thank those in the medical field for protecting the health of Taiwanese people. She thanked the over 52,000 physicians in Taiwan for their long-term effort to provide high-quality medical care and for their hard work during the pandemic, which allowed Taiwan’s economy and society to be reinvigorated.

Meanwhile, Vice President Lai awarded 20 physicians with the “Taiwan Medical Model Award” and 14 physicians with the “Taiwan Medical Contribution Award” for excellence in their work, TMA reported.

Additionally, the TMA gave out “Taiwan Medical Reporting Awards” for medical news production teams, which aims to improve the medical environment by promoting harmony and trust between the public and physicians. Now in its seventh year, the award is divided into four categories, including print, new media, radio and television, and submissions.