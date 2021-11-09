Taiwan reports 1 COVID death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 9) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases and one death.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six imported COVID cases and no local infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 848.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Tuesday, case No. 8,724, was a 93-year-old Taipei woman who had a history of chronic diseases and contact with confirmed cases. On May 24, she began to experience a fever and sore throat and sought medical attention on May 30, when she was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

She was tested for the virus on May 31 and was diagnosed with COVID on June 1. She was released from isolation and discharged from the hospital on July 26.

Chen stated that she died at home on Oct. 11 due to "another disease." When asked for clarification about the cause of death, Chen said that the woman had suffered from cancer.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s Medical Response Division, then further explained that the cause of the woman's death was initially determined by the coroner to be a type of cancer that led to the failure of her heart, lungs, and kidney. However, when the CECC received notice of the death, Lo said the center decided to include her in the death toll as they believe her COVID infection was one of a number of factors that contributed to her death, although not the primary cause.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Tuesday include four men and two women ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s. Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 7, they entered Taiwan from Thailand (case No. 16,557), Ukraine (case No. 16,558), South Africa (case No. 16,559), Vietnam (case No. 16,560), the UAE (case No. 16,561), and the U.S. (case No. 16,562).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,122,554 COVID tests, with 4,104,900 coming back negative. Out of the 16,451 confirmed cases, 1,807 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.