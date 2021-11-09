Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants' Farhan Zaidi voted MLB Executive of the Year

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 13:12
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks at a season-ending news conference in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. ...
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks at a season-ending news conference in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. ...

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks at a season-ending news conference in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. ...

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks at a season-ending news conference in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. ...

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year on Monday after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season.

Zaidi, 44, finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.

Zaidi, an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal, worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011-14, was Dodgers general manager from 2014-18, then was hired by the Giants.

In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Tampa Bay Rays President of Baseball Operatons Erik Neander was second and Milwaukee President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was third.

Oakland's Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Neander in 2019 and Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman last year.

The award was announced on the opening night of the annual general managers meetings, which resumed after a one-year absence caused the pandemic.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna