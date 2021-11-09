Microban® International announces a new range of antiviral technologies

NORTH CAROLINA, USA - News Direct - 9 November 2021 - Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial solutions, odour control and residual sanitisation/disinfection solutions, is pleased to announce a new range of antiviral technologies that are proven to reduce viral loading on products and surfaces. Microban has long been a trusted partner in a wide range of sectors – from consumer and healthcare to industrial and construction – and this announcement adds to the versatility of the company's technology portfolio.









Microban® technology can be incorporated into various materials during manufacturing, becoming part of the product's structure to provide inherent and enduring protection from microbes. Recent data demonstrates that new antiviral technologies from Microban conform to both ISO 18184 – which assesses the antiviral performance of treated textile products, such as woven and knitted fabrics, fibres, yarns, and braids – and ISO 21702, which measures activity in treated plastics and other non-porous surfaces. Thorough testing was performed to evaluate the efficacy of each product type against many viruses, including bacteriophage Phi6, an important surrogate virus for SARS-CoV-2. The results showed that articles treated with these technologies can now benefit from reduced viral loading* by up to 99 %.

Antiviral technologies from Microban inhibit the viruses' ability to remain viable on surfaces. The modes of action vary, disrupting the structure of either the outer protein coat – to prevent viruses from recognising or binding to host cells – or nucleic acid payload, to prevent viral replication. This gives manufacturers a valuable product feature and provides consumers with added peace of mind.

Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, explained: "We are excited with the latest results confirming the antiviral activity of our new technologies. Assessing antiviral efficacy in treated products to a standard that meets the complex regulatory landscape is an arduous process, but we have been confident throughout that our innovative solutions conformed to the rigorous ISO standards. Our world-class research team and global in-house regulatory department worked diligently to ensure that the technology is recognised as effective and compliant across various markets, to support partners with their claims and give customers even greater confidence in products protected with Microban antiviral technology."

Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a monumental upsurge in demand for antiviral technology in products and it is readily acknowledged that Microban was not the first in the industry to make antiviral claims. Instead, the company invested a considerable amount of time and resources to ensure that its antiviral technologies were not only scientifically proven to be effective in reducing viral loading on surfaces and products, but that they could also be used in a regulatory compliant manner by brands and manufacturers across a variety of territories and product types. Microban is committed to being a reliable and trusted industry leader, and its unrivalled regulatory expertise can help to ensure that partners are aware of the implications that antiviral claims can have on their product types in the countries where they are being sold.

For more information on Microban's new range of antiviral technologies and registration requirements in your territory, visit https://www.microban.com/antiviral/technologies or contact your Microban representative.

*Antiviral efficacy may vary depending on substrate type, application dosage of the treatment, impurities, and application procedure. Only Microban antiviral technologies that are registered with US EPA and are EU BPR compliant are being offered for sale. In the US, antiviral technologies may only be incorporated into products that are or will be registered with the US EPA. Contact your Microban representative for further information.





About Microban International:

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

