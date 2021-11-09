Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

By Newsfile, Media OutReach
2021/11/09 12:05

Coquitlam, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 9 November 2021 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on November 1, 2021. Greenbriar has issued 300,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $495,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of Greenbriar at a price of $1.75 for a period of two years.

The common shares comprising the Units and any shares issued upon the exercise of any Warrants are subject to a hold period until March 9, 2022. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Greenbriar for working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 949.903.5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Updated : 2021-11-09 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak