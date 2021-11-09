TSMC stock jumps on news Meta buying AMD chips to power metaverse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) share price jumped from NT$9 (32 cents) to NT$611 at the start of trading on Tuesday (Nov. 9), buoyed by news of a deal between AMD and Meta.

The deal, announced on Monday (Nov. 8) at an AMD event, has Meta (formerly known as Facebook) placing an order for a new generation of AMD’s Epyc processors to power new data centers that will support its metaverse project, according to a report by CNA.

At the same event, AMD launched its 3rd Gen EPYC Milan-X series processor, the first model to use TSMC’s 3D Chiplet package architecture. The news sent AMD’s share price soaring up over 10% to reach US$150.16.

Metaverse is currently investing billions to build its virtual and augmented reality labs to support the "metaverse" — a digital environment where users can move between different devices and communicate virtually. It announced a new product team for the project in July.