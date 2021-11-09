Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC stock jumps on news Meta buying AMD chips to power metaverse

New generation of AMD chips uses TSMC chiplet architecture

  197
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/09 10:40
AMD CEO Lisa Su. (Facebook, AMD photo)

AMD CEO Lisa Su. (Facebook, AMD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) share price jumped from NT$9 (32 cents) to NT$611 at the start of trading on Tuesday (Nov. 9), buoyed by news of a deal between AMD and Meta.

The deal, announced on Monday (Nov. 8) at an AMD event, has Meta (formerly known as Facebook) placing an order for a new generation of AMD’s Epyc processors to power new data centers that will support its metaverse project, according to a report by CNA.

At the same event, AMD launched its 3rd Gen EPYC Milan-X series processor, the first model to use TSMC’s 3D Chiplet package architecture. The news sent AMD’s share price soaring up over 10% to reach US$150.16.

Metaverse is currently investing billions to build its virtual and augmented reality labs to support the "metaverse" — a digital environment where users can move between different devices and communicate virtually. It announced a new product team for the project in July.
metaverse
AMD
TSMC
stock price
virtual reality

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC says it responded to US request without revealing client data
Taiwan’s TSMC says it responded to US request without revealing client data
2021/11/08 11:39
South Korea's semiconductor companies to partially hand over data to US
South Korea's semiconductor companies to partially hand over data to US
2021/11/05 10:18
India in talks with TSMC on mega multibillion dollar investment plan
India in talks with TSMC on mega multibillion dollar investment plan
2021/11/02 13:52
TSMC founder Morris Chang tapped to represent Taiwan at virtual APEC summit
TSMC founder Morris Chang tapped to represent Taiwan at virtual APEC summit
2021/11/02 12:24
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona fab 'on track, on time': VP for Global Affairs
2021/10/31 11:45