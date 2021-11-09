Alexa
Missouri man charged in 2 deaths, may be tied to others

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 08:02
This undated photo provided by St. Louis County Justice Services shows Perez Reed, who was charged Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the shooting deaths of 1...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man is charged with two separate killings, and police are trying to determine if he was involved in at least four other homicides in Missouri and Kansas.

Perez Deshay Reed, 25, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

He is suspected of killing a 16-year-old girl, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13, and in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. He is also accused of a third shooting in St. Louis County that left a person with permanent disabilities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing a police affidavit filed in federal court, said Reed could be tied to at least four other homicides and additional shootings. Among them: Police are investigating if Reed killed Damon Irvin and Daja Fairrow, whose bodies were found earlier this month in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas. Charges have not been filed in those killings.

Meanwhile, St. Louis city police said Monday they plan to seek charges against Reed in the recent shooting deaths of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie and 24-year-old Casey Ross.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shootings.

The FBI said that on Friday, officers were watching Reed when he got on an Amtrak train from Kansas City bound for St. Louis. He got off at the first stop, in Independence, and was getting on a bus when he was taken into custody. Reed had a .40-caliber pistol with him that matched the St. Louis area shootings in September, the federal affidavit says.

Reed, in an interview with police, denied hurting anyone, the affidavit stated.

Updated : 2021-11-09 10:37 GMT+08:00

