AP source: Dodgers, LHP Heaney agree to $8.5M, 1-year deal

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/09 06:07
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement hadn't been announced.

The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.

Heaney's peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.

Heaney is familiar with Southern California after pitching for the Angels from 2015-21. He was very briefly a Dodger before that; Los Angeles acquired him from Miami on Dec. 11, 2014, along with Kiké Hernández and Austin Barnes, then shipped him that same day to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.

Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees on Oct. 7 and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.

AP Baseball Writer Jake Seiner contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 07:33 GMT+08:00

