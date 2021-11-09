Alexa
Ukrainian qualifier Tsurenko beats Alexandrova in Linz

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 05:02
LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind in the tiebreaker.

Alexandrova, who reached the final of the Kremlin Cup last month, was a semifinalist at the Austrian indoor event last year and a runner-up in 2018.

Tsurenko next plays Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who routed Austrian wild card Sinja Kraus 6-1, 6-0.

Xinju Wang of China rallied to beat Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a match against the top-seeded Emma Raducanu. The U.S. Open champion from Britain had a bye in the opening round.

Also advancing were Alizé Cornet of France, Greet Minnen of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 07:31 GMT+08:00

