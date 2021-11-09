Alexa
Pitt G Ithiel Horton suspended indefinitely following arrest

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 04:43
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has suspended junior guard Ithiel Horton indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The school made the announcement on Monday. Pitt is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday night against The Citadel.

According to a criminal complaint, Horton hit an officer in the face with his cell phone early Saturday morning in the city's South Side bar district. Horton was upset that his car was being towed. The report said Horton pulled away while he was being handcuffed and ran away before falling to the ground. When officers tried to detain him, Horton allegedly struck the officer.

Horton entered the season as Pitt's leading returning scorer, averaging 8.9 points in 22 appearances last season.

The suspension came less than a week after the Panthers lost graduate transfer guard Nike Sibande for the season when he tore an ACL during an exhibition victory over Gannon.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-09 06:06 GMT+08:00

