BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 202.45 Down 3.95
Dec 203.60 206.10 199.30 199.65 Down 3.90
Jan 202.45 Down 3.95
Mar 206.50 208.95 202.15 202.45 Down 3.95
May 207.15 209.70 203.05 203.35 Down 3.80
Jul 207.35 209.90 203.35 203.65 Down 3.70
Sep 208.10 209.95 203.50 203.80 Down 3.65
Dec 208.10 210.15 203.75 204.05 Down 3.55
Mar 210.45 210.45 204.35 204.35 Down 3.50
May 210.75 210.75 204.65 204.65 Down 3.50
Jul 210.90 210.90 204.80 204.80 Down 3.45
Sep 208.75 208.75 204.95 204.95 Down 3.45
Dec 210.40 210.40 205.20 205.20 Down 3.55
Mar 204.45 Down 3.50
May 204.10 Down 3.20
Jul 203.90 Down 2.95
Sep 203.95 Down 2.95