New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|202.45
|Down 3.95
|Dec
|203.60
|206.10
|199.30
|199.65
|Down 3.90
|Jan
|202.45
|Down 3.95
|Mar
|206.50
|208.95
|202.15
|202.45
|Down 3.95
|May
|207.15
|209.70
|203.05
|203.35
|Down 3.80
|Jul
|207.35
|209.90
|203.35
|203.65
|Down 3.70
|Sep
|208.10
|209.95
|203.50
|203.80
|Down 3.65
|Dec
|208.10
|210.15
|203.75
|204.05
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|210.45
|210.45
|204.35
|204.35
|Down 3.50
|May
|210.75
|210.75
|204.65
|204.65
|Down 3.50
|Jul
|210.90
|210.90
|204.80
|204.80
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|208.75
|208.75
|204.95
|204.95
|Down 3.45
|Dec
|210.40
|210.40
|205.20
|205.20
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|204.45
|Down 3.50
|May
|204.10
|Down 3.20
|Jul
|203.90
|Down 2.95
|Sep
|203.95
|Down 2.95