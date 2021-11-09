Champions Tour Statistics

Through Nov. 7

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, $3,207,999. 2, Jim Furyk, $3,003,538. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $2,725,098. 4, Ernie Els, $2,676,945. 5, Jerry Kelly, $2,565,601. 6, Retief Goosen, $2,142,058. 7, Kevin Sutherland, $2,108,113. 8, Mike Weir, $2,034,330. 9, Darren Clarke, $1,844,993. 10, Alex Cejka, $1,813,110. 11, Steve Stricker, $1,747,438. 12, Scott Parel, $1,733,765. 13, Rod Pampling, $1,722,687. 14, Doug Barron, $1,720,811. 15, Tim Petrovic, $1,692,393. 16, Woody Austin, $1,671,820. 17, Steve Flesch, $1,669,138. 18, Robert Karlsson, $1,532,734. 19, David Toms, $1,527,795. 20, Fred Couples, $1,481,922. 21, K.J. Choi, $1,282,349. 22, Brett Quigley, $1,200,373. 23, Stephen Ames, $1,192,933. 24, Paul Broadhurst, $1,160,700. 25, Brandt Jobe, $1,159,783.

Scoring

1, Jim Furyk, 68.94. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.99. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 69.16. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.32. 5, Ernie Els, 69.45. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.65. 7, Robert Karlsson, 69.69. 8, Jerry Kelly, 69.75. 9, Mike Weir, 69.84. 10, Rod Pampling, 70.01.

Driving Distance

1, Retief Goosen, 297.5. 2 (tie), John Daly and Ernie Els, 295.2. 4, Vijay Singh, 295.1. 5, Brandt Jobe, 293.6. 6, Darren Clarke, 290.8. 7, Scott McCarron, 290.4. 8, Robert Karlsson, 288.7. 9, Scott Parel, 288.1. 10, Kenny Perry, 287.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 83.91%. 2, Olin Browne, 78.87%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 77.18%. 4, Joe Durant, 77.09%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 76.49%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 76.30%. 7, Larry Mize, 76.29%. 8, Jeff Maggert, 76.25%. 9, Paul Goydos, 76.13%. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 76.02%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Jim Furyk, 76.05%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 74.25%. 3, Bernhard Langer, 73.61%. 4, Ernie Els, 73.53%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 72.66%. 6, Kenny Perry, 72.61%. 7, Brandt Jobe, 72.45%. 8, Stephen Leaney, 72.10%. 9, Tom Lehman, 71.98%. 10, Retief Goosen, 71.79%.

Total Driving

1, Scott Parel, 38. 2, Billy Mayfair, 42. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 44. 5, Scott Dunlap, 48. 6 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Jeff Maggert, 49. 8 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 50. 10, 2 tied with 51.

Putting Average

1, Tim Petrovic, 1.729. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.734. 3, Jim Furyk, 1.739. 4, David Toms, 1.746. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 6, Robert Karlsson, 1.755. 7, Ernie Els, 1.757. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.758. 9, 2 tied with 1.761.

Birdie Average

1, Jim Furyk, 4.28. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 4.24. 4, Robert Karlsson, 4.16. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.14. 6, Retief Goosen, 4.1. 7, Ernie Els, 4.07. 8 (tie), Darren Clarke and Mike Weir, 4.05. 10, Tim Petrovic, 4.01.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Ernie Els, 86.1. 2, Robert Karlsson, 102.4. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 110.3. 4, John Daly, 124.4. 5, Rod Pampling, 127.2. 6, Kenny Perry, 129. 7, Retief Goosen, 135. 8, Vijay Singh, 137.1. 9, Doug Barron, 150.9. 10, Scott Parel, 153.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Mike Weir, 64.34%. 2, Jim Furyk, 62.50%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 61.54%. 4, Tom Pernice Jr., 59.51%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 59.26%. 6, Tom Byrum, 58.75%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 58.28%. 8, Scott Parel, 58.16%. 9, Gene Sauers, 56.14%. 10, 2 tied with 55.56%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Kevin Sutherland, 70. 2, Jim Furyk, 85. 3 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez and Bernhard Langer, 94. 5, Ernie Els, 112. 6, Retief Goosen, 124. 7, Scott Parel, 126. 8, Mike Weir, 129. 9, Robert Karlsson, 140. 10, Jerry Kelly, 148.