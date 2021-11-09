Alexa
Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/09 03:21
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and forward Julius Randle, right, during...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.

Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland's 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season.

The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery, and that Sexton's status will updated accordingly.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.

With Sexton out, Ricky Rubio could get more more playing time for coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The 31-year-old Rubio came off the bench against the Knicks and scored a career-high 37 points, dropping a career-best eight 3-pointers.

The Cavs host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

