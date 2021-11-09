Alexa
Shannon being held out by Texas Tech for eligibility review

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 03:14
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Texas Tech's season opener Tuesday night and be held out of games while the school reviews eligibility rules after the standout forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed,” the school said Monday. "Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed.”

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 junior who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team picked by coaches, averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He is Tech's top returning scorer.

The Red Raiders open the season Tuesday against North Florida, the first of three home games the first seven days of the season. They will be playing their first games with Mark Adams as head coach. The top assistant replaced Chris Beard, who left to become coach at fifth-ranked Texas, his alma mater.

Updated : 2021-11-09 06:01 GMT+08:00

