Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 01:43
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, centre, walks off injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Sp...

MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.

Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Spain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.

Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and hosts Sweden on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 03:13 GMT+08:00

