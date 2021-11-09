Alexa
BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 01:01
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

United Arab Emirates and Oman
SUPER 12
Group 1
P W L NR NRR Pts
x-England 5 4 1 0 2.464 8
x-Australia 5 4 1 0 1.216 8
South Africa 5 4 1 0 0.739 8
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 -0.269 4
West Indies 5 1 4 0 -1.641 2
Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 -2.383 0

x-advances to semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 23
Abu Dhabi

Australia 121-5 def. South Africa 118-9 by 5 wickets

Dubai

England 56-4 def West Indies 55 by 6 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 24
Sharjah

Sri Lanka 172-5 def. Bangladesh 171-4 by 5 wickets

Tuesday, Oct. 26
Dubai

South Africa 144-2 def. West Indies 143-8 by 8 wickets

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

England 126-2 def. Bangladesh 124-9 by 8 wickets

Thursday, Oct. 28
Dubai

Australia 155-3 def. Sri Lanka 154-6 by 7 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Sharjah

West Indies 142-7 def. Bangladesh 139-5 by 3 runs

Saturday, Oct. 30
Sharjah

South Africa 146-6 def. Sri Lanka 142 by 4 wickets

Dubai

England 126-2 def. Australia 126 by 8 wickets

Monday, Nov. 1
Sharjah

England 163-4 def. Sri Lanka 137 by 26 runs

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

South Africa 86-4 def. Bangladesh 84 by 6 wickets

Thursday, Nov. 4
Dubai

Australia 78-2 def. vs. Bangladesh 73 by 8 wickets

Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka 189-3 def. West Indies 169-8 by 20 runs

Saturday, Nov. 6
Abu Dhabi

Australia 161-2 def. West Indies 157-7 by 8 wickets

Sharjah

South Africa 189-2 def. England 179-8 by 10 runs<

Group 2
P W L NR NRR Pts
x-Pakistan 5 5 0 0 1.583 10
x-New Zealand 5 4 1 0 1.162 8
India 5 3 2 0 1.747 6
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 1.053 4
Namibia 5 1 4 0 -1.890 2
Scotland 5 0 5 0 -3.543 0

x-advances to semifinals

Sunday, Oct. 24
Dubai

Pakistan 152-0 def. India 151-7 by 10 wickets

Monday, Oct. 25
Sharjah

Afghanistan 190-4 def. Scotland 60 by 130 runs

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Pakistan 135-5 def. New Zealand 134-8 by 5 wickets<

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

Namibia 115-6 def. Scotland 109-8 by 4 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Dubai

Pakistan 148-5 def. Afghanistan 147-6 by 5 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 31
Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan 160-5 def. Namibia 98-9 by 62 runs

Dubai

New Zealand 111-2 def. India 110-7 by 8 wickets

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

Pakistan 189-2 def. Namibia 144-5 by 45 runs

Wednesday, Nov. 3
Dubai

New Zealand 172-5 def. Scotland 156-5 by 16 runs

Abu Dhabi

India 210-2 def. Afghanistan 144-7 by 66 runs

Friday, Nov. 5
Sharjah

New Zealand 163-4 def. Namibia 111-7 by 52 runs

Dubai

India 89-2 def. Scotland 85 by 8 wickets

Sunday, Nov. 7
Abu Dhabi

New Zealand 125-2 def. Afghanistan 124-8 by 8 wickets

Sharjah

Pakistan 189-4 def. Scotland 117-6 by 72 runs

Monday, Nov. 8
Dubai

India 136-1 def. Namibia 132-8 by 9 wickets

SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Abu Dhabi

England vs. New Zealand, 1400 GMT

Thursday, Nov. 11
Dubai

Pakistan vs. Australia, 1400 GMT

FINAL
Sunday, Nov. 14

Semifinals winners, 1400 GMT

Updated : 2021-11-09 02:57 GMT+08:00

