Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Small fire set at memorial to victims of nightclub shooting

By Associated Press
2021/11/09 00:39
Small fire set at memorial to victims of nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some banners were burned at a temporary memorial honoring the 49 victims who died in a massacre at a Florida gay nightclub five years ago, and the foundation that runs it is seeking the public's help in catching the vandal.

The onePulse Foundation over the weekend released security video on its Facebook page showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to an outdoor wall on which banners, photos, messages and flowers are posted in memory of the victims who died at the Pulse nightclub.

The foundation asked the public to notify the police if they recognized the man in the video. The incident took place on Oct. 12, according to the foundation.

Gunman Omar Mateen killed the 49 victims at the nightclub during a three-hour standoff with law enforcement on June 12, 2016. He eventually was killed by SWAT team members. Mateen pledged fealty to the Islamic State group in talks with hostage negotiators and 911 operators during the standoff.

At the time, the Pulse massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. However, another mass shooting the next year along the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest when 58 people were killed.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma has established a nonprofit with a goal of opening a permanent memorial and museum in the nightclub’s neighborhood.

Updated : 2021-11-09 02:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop