Wiwynn Showcases High Performance OCP OAI Server and Immersion Cooling Solutions at OCP Global Summit 2021

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, announced to exhibit at the OCP Global Summit 2021, November 9-10, for its Open Compute Project (OCP) based cloud and edge servers, in addition to the Habana OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) based Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) platform. It will also showcase the world's first two-phase immersion cooled edge server and OAI server to address the surging power consumption and demand of low PUE in datacenters.

"We are excited to exhibit at OCP Global Summit and demonstrate our latest development in server, storage and high-performance OAI server. By integrating the latest CPU platforms with cutting-edge compute acceleration, 48V DC-in, and advanced cooling technologies, our offerings bring the most optimized performance to applications from cloud to edge," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn's President. "We are committed to the vibrant community and will continue to innovate for workload optimization while contributing to sustainable development for the datacenters."

As the major server partner for hyperscale datacenters and the leading OCP Solution Provider, Wiwynn will exhibit its next-generation OCP-based 1P/2P servers using processor platforms, including x86 and ARM, to address the needs of diverse workload optimization. Wiwynn's field-proven two-phase immersion cooling solution, designed for hyperscale datacenter to save up to 90% cooling energy, will be elaborated in response to the surging power consumption and demand of low PUE in datacenters.

For edge offering, Wiwynn's OCP openEDGE based solutions, EP100 and ES200, are perfect for central unit/distributed unit (CU/DU) of 5G open radio access network (RAN), MEC, 5GC software, as well as platforms for AI edge applications, such as 5G smart factory. Considering the diverse edge environment, Wiwynn will unveil the world first two-phase immersion cooling edge platform, EP200, with 2000W cooling capability within 2U height. The compact and integrated design allows edge servers like ES200 to operate without AC facility in harsh environment while still having massive computing capability.

For AI/deep learning (DL) training, Wiwynn will showcase its latest OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) based OCP Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) server, SV600G4. It is one of the Wiwynn collaborations with Habana Labs, an industry-leading developer of purpose-built deep learning AI processors. SV600G4 integrates the server motherboard and the Universal Baseboard (UBB) that adopts the fully connected OAM architecture with 100Gb/s OAM interlink, and features eight Habana® Gaudi® AI training processors. In addition to air cooling, Wiwynn optimized the system to support liquid cooling options for high density deployment. For the OCP event, Wiwynn has partnered with LiquidStack, an industry-leading data center thermal management company, to demonstrate the world's first OAI server cooled by a 2-phase liquid immersion DataTank™ delivering 3kW of compute power per RU.

"We are excited to collaborate with Wiwynn on the development of their high-performance OAI solution and benefit from access to solutions optimized for both air cooling and liquid cooling," said Eitan Medina, chief business officer of Habana Labs. "Habana is committed to bringing increased operational efficiencies to our data center customers. With Wiwynn's experience in cloud datacenters and design capabilities in system integration, thermal and advanced cooling, their cooling innovations can be catalysts for Habana's drive to datacenter adoption of our purpose-built deep learning solutions."

In addition to the showcase at booth #C2, Wiwynn will have speakers at Expo Hall Stage Talks and Executive Tracks to present the Company's offerings of "Cloud to Edge 2.0" and outlook for the future technology trend. Wiwynn will also present in eight engineering workshops to deep dive topics regarding OCP Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI), DC-SCM, Open System Firmware (OSF), modular BMC, system management, immersion cooling, and liquid cooling.

