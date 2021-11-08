Alexa
Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 23:42
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence," police said.

No shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

The 26-year-old man pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar and told everyone to get up as he waved and pointed the gun at the congregation, police said. The pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived, the statement said.

He was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, police said.

Updated : 2021-11-09 01:28 GMT+08:00

