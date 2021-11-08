Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 16 13
Fayetteville 7 5 2 0 0 10 18 12
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-09 01:28 GMT+08:00

