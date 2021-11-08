Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24 7-0-0 3-0-1 3-0-1
Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32 6-1-1 1-3-0 5-1-0
Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 2-2-1 4-1-1 2-2-1
Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 3-1-2 3-4-0 1-4-2
Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31 4-1-1 1-3-1 2-1-1
Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 4-0-0 1-4-0 3-2-0
Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 2-5-0 1-2-1 1-2-0
Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-2-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 5-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34 1-1-1 5-2-2 1-1-0
Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 3-1-1 3-1-1 1-0-1
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 5-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29 3-1-3 2-1-1 2-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 0-0-0 5-3-2 0-1-1
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1
Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32 3-3-2 1-0-1 1-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 4-1-0 4-2-0 1-2-0
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 3-1-0 4-1-1 3-1-0
Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 4-1-0 2-2-2 3-0-1
Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 3-3-0 3-2-1 1-1-1
Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 1-1-1 3-4-1 0-0-1
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 2-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0
Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 2-4-1 0-5-1 1-3-0
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49 1-3-0 0-7-1 0-1-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 6-1-0 3-0-0 6-0-0
Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 2-0-3 5-1-0 0-1-1
Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 5-2-1 1-2-2 1-1-1
San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 3-2-1 3-2-0 0-0-0
Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 2-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0
Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31 5-2-0 0-3-1 1-0-0
Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33 2-4-0 3-2-1 1-1-1
Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40 3-2-0 1-5-1 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 3

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-09 01:27 GMT+08:00

