AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 10 7 1 2 0 16 34 25
Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25
Hershey 10 5 2 2 1 13 26 26
WB/Scranton 10 5 4 0 1 11 22 29
Providence 9 4 3 1 1 10 24 26
Bridgeport 11 4 5 0 2 10 28 36
Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30
Lehigh Valley 10 2 6 2 0 6 22 31
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 7 7 0 0 0 14 30 13
Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31
Syracuse 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Laval 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 32
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20
Manitoba 10 5 4 1 0 11 29 26
Iowa 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 25
Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28
Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30
Milwaukee 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 27
Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 21 32
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23
Stockton 8 7 0 1 0 15 28 14
Henderson 9 5 3 1 0 11 27 25
Bakersfield 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 29
Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42
Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26
San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28
Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24
San Diego 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Utica 4, Laval 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 3

San Jose 7, Texas 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-09 01:27 GMT+08:00

