Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy loses 2 more midfielders ahead of Swiss qualifier

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 22:34
Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, left, and Bodo Glimt's Amahl Pellegrino vie for the ball during the Europa conference league soccer match between Roma and Bodo...
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, and AC Milan's Franck Kessie vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at ...

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, left, and Bodo Glimt's Amahl Pellegrino vie for the ball during the Europa conference league soccer match between Roma and Bodo...

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, and AC Milan's Franck Kessie vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at ...

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has lost another two midfielders ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Friday.

Mancini, who was already without regular starter Marco Verratti through injury, said on Monday that Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini would return to their club Roma.

Pellegrini has a knee injury while Zaniolo has a problem with his left calf. Both missed Italy’s victorious European Championship campaign through injury.

“We will replace both of them, we are deciding now on who we should call on,” Mancini told a news conference.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella should recover in time to play for Italy despite being substituted in Sunday’s derby against AC Milan after picking up a knock. Juventus defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are also fit after missing the Serie A match against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Italy and Switzerland have 14 points atop Group C, with only the first-place finisher getting a direct spot into next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place team goes into a playoff.

Bulgaria is third with eight points, Northern Ireland has five and Lithuania three.

Italy hosts Switzerland in Rome and also plays Northern Ireland in Belfast on Nov. 15.

Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in the group phase of Euro 2020. The teams then drew 0-0 in Basel in September in the World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s an important match so we mustn’t feel the pressure as we prepare,” Mancini said. “We have to be as calm as possible. Normally matches against Switzerland are always difficult and Friday’s match will be too.”

Italy saw its world record 37-match unbeaten run ended by a 2-1 loss to Spain in a Nations League semifinal last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-09 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Chinese warplane violates Taiwan's ADIZ as it chases US spy plane
Chinese warplane violates Taiwan's ADIZ as it chases US spy plane
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
Taiwan’s 14th round of vaccinations to offer AZ, BNT, Moderna
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop