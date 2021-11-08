Alexa
England batsman Roy ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 20:57
England's Jason Roy follows the ball after playing a shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah, UAE...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — England batsman Jason Roy will miss the rest of the T20 World Cup with a torn left calf.

The opening batsman was sent for scans after being injured while batting in the Super 12s match against South Africa in Sharjah on Saturday.

“I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow," Roy said. “The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year.”

James Vince, a traveling reserve, will replace Roy in the squad.

England will play New Zealand in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The other semifinal match between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled for Dubai on Thursday.

