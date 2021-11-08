Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 19:56
Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN - a group of mayors - which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold a 108-seat majority in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating outgoing populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

“We’re aware there’re no easy times ahead of us,” said Petr Fiala, the coalitions’ candidate for prime minister. The parties agreed to form an 18-member government.

Babis narrowly lost the election with 27.1%. Monday’s signing takes the populist billionaire a step closer to the end of his reign in power.

President Milos Zeman has indicated that he was willing to swear in Fiala as prime minister, but it wasn't immediately clear when that might happen.

Zeman, who is currently hospitalized, had previously said that he wanted to reappoint his ally Babis who refused the offer, saying he will be in the opposition.

The five parties are closer to the European Union than Euroskeptic Babis.

The new parliament also convened for the first time to elect a new speaker and other parliamentary officials.

Among the new government's immediate tasks are a new surge of coronavirus infections and high inflation driven up by soaring energy prices.

Updated : 2021-11-08 22:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak