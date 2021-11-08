Taipei finalizing plans for drop-in COVID vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said during a city council meeting on Monday (Nov. 8) that the city will come up with thorough plans regarding drop-in COVID-19 vaccinations at hospitals across the city by Wednesday, CNA reported.

Ko said the plans will include special outpatient programs for drop-in vaccinations and will address whether Taipei MRT stations will be used as vaccination sites.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said the city government has been arranging with Taipei City Hospital branches and other medical facilities to set up special outpatient programs for drop-in COVID-19 vaccinations. He added that the vaccines available will include AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), and Moderna.

During Monday’s meeting, three Kuomintang (KMT) city councilors questioned the mayor about how the city will deal with 594,000 purchased doses of AZ vaccines set to expire next month.

In response, the mayor said the city can administer 280,000 vaccine doses a week and that there will be no problems finishing the process if the central government can help find enough staff to administer the shots.