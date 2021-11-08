Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

By Associated Press
2021/11/08 18:31
N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.

The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.

The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him “a fraud” and “very dangerous.”

Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the “Moondance” singer’s claims “bizarre and irresponsible.”

Swann’s lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings “are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022.” The lawsuit was first reported in the Sunday Life newspaper.

Morrison’s lawyer, Joe Rice, said the singer would contest the claim. He said Morrison will argue “that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment.”

Updated : 2021-11-08 20:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak