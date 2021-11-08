Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

KMT's future unclear with Eric Chu at helm: Think tank director

Russell Hsiao says chairperson has many tests ahead of him

  132
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 17:52
KMT Chairperson Eric Chu.

KMT Chairperson Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russell Hsiao (蕭良其), the director of Global Taiwan Institute, said it is too soon to tell which way the political winds are blowing for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

Reflecting on the results of the KMT’s chairperson election on a recent episode of the Policy People Podcast, Hsiao said the party’s future direction seems unclear despite establishment figure Eric Chu (朱立倫) taking the helm.

Hsiao thinks it is difficult at this point to say how Chu’s leadership may differ from his predecessor, Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).

“Let’s be frank, Johnny Chiang just didn’t have the influence or the power to be able to do what he thought was necessary,” he said. “As a result, he was switched out.”

If former chairpersons, who are supposed to wield the most authority in the party, are unable to implement reforms, it raises questions over whether Chu really can do so either, Hsiao said.

“It's not a sure bet yet whether or not Eric Chu will in fact be the KMT’s presidential candidate in 2024,” he said. “He has a number of tests ahead of him to be able to generate enough support."

One of these tests is handling the resurgence of the pro-unification wing of the party. Hsiao said that while Chu’s election as chairperson was unsurprising, analysts overlook the significance of the huge number of votes pro-unification candidate Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) was able to muster.

He said the success of runner-up Chang is not an isolated incident but a continuation of a longer trend seen earlier with the unexpected meteoric rise of political outsider Han Kuo-yu (韓國與) in recent years.

Hsiao described Chu from different angles, showing that although Chu is considered an influential establishment figure in the KMT, he had down periods in the past, revealing a somewhat patchy record.

He pointed to the 2016 presidential race, where the KMT’s fissures were laid bare and Chu became what Hsiao called the party’s “sacrificial lamb” after it abandoned the legitimately elected candidate Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) at the last minute.

Hsiao said it is expected that Chu would lie low as he did in the aftermath of his embarrassing defeat in 2016, suggesting this may have added to the party’s disorientation in the intervening years.

The future of the party under Chu remains unclear at this point, and observers will have to keep a close eye on developments to judge which way the party will go, he concluded.
Johnny Chiang
Eric Chu
KMT
Russell Hsiao
Chang Ya-chung
pro-unification

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT politicians cosplay as 'Squid Game' characters ahead of four referendums
KMT politicians cosplay as 'Squid Game' characters ahead of four referendums
2021/11/02 10:40
Former Taiwan foreign minister dies aged 81
Former Taiwan foreign minister dies aged 81
2021/11/01 15:18
President urges Taiwanese not to let political affiliation affect referendum vote
President urges Taiwanese not to let political affiliation affect referendum vote
2021/11/01 15:06
Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire
Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire
2021/10/28 11:30
Former Taiwan president found not guilty of underselling KMT companies
Former Taiwan president found not guilty of underselling KMT companies
2021/10/27 15:10

Updated : 2021-11-08 19:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak