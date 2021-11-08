Taiwan referendums in 2021 to see nearly 20 million eligible voters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 20 million Taiwanese citizens are eligible to vote in the four referendums scheduled for Dec. 18, surpassing the number in the 2020 presidential election.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Monday (Nov. 8) that the referendums this year will see an estimated 1.988 million voters, more than the 1.931 million that cast their ballots in the last presidential election when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won a second term.

The increase was a result of an amendment to the Referendum Act (公民投票法), which lowered the voting age for referendums from 20 to 18, CNA quoted CEC Chairperson Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) as saying.

There will be 17,470 polling stations for the event, open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. People are advised to visit the websites of the CEC or the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) to learn about information on the polling locations and details of the topics.

The four referendums this year include putting the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant into service, banning the import of ractopamine-laden pork, allowing referendums to concur with a national election, and relocating the CPC LNG terminal from the proposed algal reef site off the coast of Datan.

There will be five debate sessions for each issue between Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, which will be broadcast by five terrestrial TV stations and livestreamed on the CEC website.

A referendum will be passed when one-fourth of eligible voters are in agreement but only so long as the assenters surpass those who disagree in the tally. In the case of the 2021 referendums, 4.97 million votes are required.

As of Sept. 2021, Taiwan had a population of 23.43 million, according to the MOI.