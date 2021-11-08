Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When Taiwan begins opening its borders to migrant workers later this month, a points system will be used to select which foreign workers will be prioritized entry into the country.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Nov. 1 proposed a plan in which migrant workers would be allowed into Taiwan beginning in the middle of this month based on a points system. The points will be allotted based on a migrant worker's vaccination status, average number of weekly COVID cases in their country, and the type of accommodations provided by their employer.

The point allotment for accommodations will only apply to migrant factory workers, as caregivers live in the same home as their employers. It appears that an equal number of factory workers and caregivers will be allowed to enter Taiwan.

Vaccination status

Nownews on Friday (Nov. 5) reported that foreign workers who have received two doses of a vaccine (or one dose from Johnson and Johnson) that received a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listing or was granted a Taiwan emergency use authorization will receive 55 points. If they have only received one dose of two-dose vaccines, they will receive 45 points, while those who have not received any doses will not receive any points.

Country COVID case numbers

The number of COVID cases in the country of origin will be defined as the seven-day average number of cases. If the seven-day average of their country of origin is 5,000 or below, the worker will receive 10 points.

Workers who reside in a country that has 5,001 to 10,000 cases per week will receive five points. If the number of confirmed cases per week exceeds 10,000 in a worker's country, they will not receive any points.

Employer accommodations

Accommodations during quarantine are broken into two classifications, suites and non-suites. Suites are rooms that contain a bathroom, while non-suites are rooms that share a bathroom with other rooms. If a worker's employer provides entirely suites to its workers during quarantine, the employee will receive 20 points.

If the employer offers a mixture of suites and non-suites, the worker receives 15 points. If only non-suites are available, the worker will receive 10 points. In addition, the fewer people per room, the higher the points allotted.

In the case of a suite, if there are only one or two people, the worker will receive 25 points. Suites with three to four people are worth 15 points, suites of five to six people earn seven points, and a suite with seven to eight people will garner three points.

As for non-suites, if one or two people are present, 10 points are awarded, but if three to four people are inside, eight points are awarded. Five to six people in a non-suite will result in five points, while seven to eight people per room will only result in one point. If there are nine or more people in a room, no points will be allotted.

Total score

After the points are tallied up, foreign workers with the highest point total will be prioritized to enter Taiwan first. Factory workers and domestic caregivers will be assessed separately and allowed entry with a ratio of one-to-one.

If workers have the exact same total point score, priority will be given to those with the earliest visa start date. If the visa start dates are the same, priority will be given through a random drawing.

The MOL on Nov. 4 announced that it expects to begin allowing migrant workers to enter Taiwan in mid-to-late November, with Indonesians poised to be the first wave of migrant workers to be allowed to enter after being the first to be banned last year. However, given the expected massive influx of overseas Taiwanese expected to return for the Lunar New Year, the Central Epidemic Command Center has already recommended to the MOL that the entry of migrant workers be restricted from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 or that the ban be reimposed.