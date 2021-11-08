Hang Lung Garners Multiple Prestigious Accolades for Annual Reports

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2021 - Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties are pleased to have received a total of 14 awards from six prestigious awarding bodies including the 2021 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards, 2021 Galaxy Awards, 2021 International ARC Awards, 2021 International Business Awards, The International Annual Report Design Awards (IADA) 2021, and the LACP 2020 Vision Awards. Among these awards, the Annual Report 2020 of Hang Lung Properties was accorded the Silver Award in the General Category – the top performer among participating companies in the real estate industry at the highly competitive HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards.





"60 Years of Heritage, Infinite Possibilities" was the theme of Hang Lung's Annual Reports 2020

Hang Lung clinches the Silver Award in the General Category at the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards

The judging panels for each of the awarding bodies comprised senior executives and industry professionals from corporations all over the world. They ranked annual reports and selected top performers based on their creativity, cover design, chairman's letter, writing style, page design, photography, and financial presentations. Our annual reports were highly rated by the judges as enlightening, with the "Chair's Letter to Shareholders" noted as being a particularly well-executed section that informed readers of the macroeconomic environment and our management philosophy, while the "Review of Operations" section was deemed well-designed with good highlights of both financial and non-financial performance.

Hang Lung's rich history was the inspiration behind the reports' theme of "60 Years of Heritage, Infinite Possibilities". The number "60" and "∞" symbol featured on the cover pages represent our properties' unique aesthetic design in Hong Kong and mainland China. The former denotes the 60th anniversary of the Hang Lung Group while the latter represents the infinite possibilities that lie ahead in the next 60 years – a sentiment also reflected in the close connection between the "6" and "0" on the Hang Lung Group report cover.

"Hang Lung is committed to improving transparency and enhancing communications with our shareholders. The annual report is a crucial channel for us to connect with and to keep our shareholders, investors, employees, and other stakeholders informed of our financial and non-financial performance, business strategies, and outlook. We are honored to have received these awards for our annual reports - a true testament to Hang Lung's continuous pursuit of excellence," said Mr. Weber Lo, CEO of Hang Lung Properties.





Details of the awards are as follows:

2021 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards Silver Award – General Category 2021 Galaxy Awards Design – Annual Reports: Traditional – Hong Kong – Gold Copywriting: Annual Reports – Chairman's Letter – Honors 2021 International ARC Awards Cover Photo/Design – Silver Chairman's/President's Letter – Bronze Interior Design – Honors 2021 International Business Awards Best Annual Report – Silver Stevie Award (Publicly-Held Corporations) The International Annual Report Design Awards (IADA) 2021 Integrated Presentation – Silver Cover Design – Bronze LACP 2020 Vision Awards Platinum Winner Worldwide Best Report Narrative in the Asia-Pacific Region Top 100 Reports Worldwide Top 50 Chinese Annual Reports Top 80 Reports in the Asia-Pacific Region

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.





At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

