Chinese warplane violates Taiwan ADIZ as it chases US spy plane

Taiwanese fighters drive away Chinese warplane that had chased US spy plane

  312
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 16:59
Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (Weibo photo)

Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft sent to intercept a U.S. spy plane nearing China's airspace on Monday morning (Nov. 8) reportedly breached Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning, a U.S. Air Force E-8C neared China's ADIZ, prompting the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to broadcast radio warning messages to the spy plane in Chinese and English, according to the Facebook page of Taiwanese aircraft spotter "Southwest Airspace of TW" (台灣西南空域). The PLAAF warning message stated, "This is the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace and affecting flight safety. Leave immediately. Leave immediately, or you will be intercepted."

Just eight minutes later, the PLAAF military aircraft that had been scrambled to drive away the U.S. spy plane allegedly entered Taiwan's ADIZ. The Taiwan Air Force responded by broadcasting a radio warning at the Chinese plane when it was detected at an altitude of 8,500 meters, stating, "Attention, you have entered our ADIZ, which affects our flight safety. Immediately turn back and leave."
