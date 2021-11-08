Winners of 2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Awards announced

The winners for this year of the Global Corporate Sustainability Awards' (GCSA) Best Practice Award have recently been announced, with 12 companies from France, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand honored for their commitment to sustainability and advocacy for the protection of the planet’s fragile resources.

Outstanding Practice

Outstanding Practice was awarded to Far Eastern New Century (World Class) and PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk (Emerging Market).

Far Eastern New Century (FENC) was awarded for “Total Solution for Circular Economy – FENC’s pioneering TopGreen®ChemCycle technology.” FENC engaged in research and development of chemical recycling to effectively reduce polyester waste and convert it into raw materials for producing polyester. The plant, which was launched in 2019 to test for recycling methods such as B2B (Bottle to Bottle), F2F (Fabric to Fabric), and L2L (Label to Label), has been completed.

FENC collaborated with global brands such as Coca-Cola and Adidas on R&D and downstream applications to provide a total solution for wastes from the polyester industry. Press release: https://globalcsaward.org/posts/gcsabp2021-06

PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk was awarded for “Harvest the Power of the Sun - Harnessing the power of solar technology for sustainable agriculture.” The project involved the installation of solar dryer domes (SDD) and solar table dryers (STD) across 29 provinces in Indonesia. Partnered with Covestro, over 1,000 SDDs were installed regionally, impacting more than 360,000 lives.

The installed solar drying products have strengthened the economic growth of underserved communities by turning potential food loss into better quality dehydrated products with higher market value. This program has also enabled smallholder farmers to get access to a wider market, sustainable technology, and know-how. Press Release: https://globalcsaward.org/posts/gcsabp2021-09

Great Practices

Great Practice Awards were awarded to 10 projects.

World Class (Alphabetical order by company name):

L'Oréal green electricity model (L'Oreal Taiwan)

"Social Impact Program" (O-Bank Co., Ltd.)

Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future (Sinyi Realty Inc.)

Emerging Market (Alphabetical order by company name):

Asia Cement SBTi Action (Asia Cement Corporation)

CHT – Building Sustainable Low-carbon ICT Supply Chains (Chunghwa Telecom)

Koh Tao, Better Together Crowdfunding Campaign (Krungthai Bank)

MEA E-FIX: home electrical service with professional electricians from the community (Metropolitan Electricity Authority)

Bank BTPN Health Cadre: Senior citizen engagement in health education (PT Bank BTPN Tbk)

Gampong Berdaya Tampur Paloh (The Empower Gampung Paloh Program) (Subholding Upstream Pertamina)

An atypical sustainable project on industrial communication, social collaboration, and community revitalization - TCC DAKA Industrial Eco Park (Taiwan Cement Corporation)

GCSA Best Practice Award evaluated by nine panelists from seven countries listed below: