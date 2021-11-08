Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

National University System of Taiwan pools resources from 11 schools

Taiwanese higher education transitions to form new ecosystem as student numbers drop

  178
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 15:44
President Tsai Ing-wen and the 11 presidents of NUST universities at the opening ceremony. (National Chung Hsing University photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen and the 11 presidents of NUST universities at the opening ceremony. (National Chung Hsing University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As universities form "systems" across Taiwan to maximize educational resource allocation, the newest and biggest alliance — the 11-school National University System of Taiwan (NUST) — had its opening ceremony on Monday (Nov. 8).

The NUST includes national universities in Taiwan, including National Chung Hsing University (NCHU), National United University, National Taiwan University of Sport, National Chin-Yi University of Technology, National Taichung University of Education, National Changhua University of Education, National Chi Nan University, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, National Formosa University, National Chiayi University, and the National University of Kaohsiung.

NCHU and NUST President Shieu Fuh-sheng (薛富盛) said at the ceremony that NUST aims to become a major force in promoting Taiwan’s national “bilingual by 2030” goal as well as deepening exchanges and collaboration with relevant industries. Aside from academic development, the NUST will also work towards the United Nations’ sustainability goals, including attaining net-zero emissions, NCHU cited Shieu as saying.

Also in attendance were President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), and the presidents of the 10 other universities.

NCHU cited President Tsai as saying that the NUST encompasses over 100,000 students, 3,600 professors, and 10,000 courses in various fields. This is the largest interdisciplinary platform in Taiwanese higher education history, paving the way for a new phase for Taiwan’s universities.

According to Tsai, as the world’s political and economic structures change rapidly in today’s world, Taiwan must cultivate more diverse talents to better take on challenges that await in the future. She applied the economies of scale concept to NUST, saying the abundant educational resources will inspire students to come up with more innovative ideas.

National University System of Taiwan pools resources from 11 schools
Guests at NUST opening ceremony pose for group photo. (NCHU photo)

Schools in the NUST will offer common courses through online platforms, lecture tours, and joint seminars as well as build common databases and equipment-sharing platforms, per the NUST website. Its long-term goal is to become an innovative force that helps green technology companies advance by integrating academia with central Taiwan's high-tech industry.

The establishment of NUST is also partly a solution to the student enrollment difficulties some universities face, as the number of new students has consistently dropped in the past years due to Taiwan’s sub-replacement fertility.
National University System of Taiwan
NUST
National Chung Hsing University
NCHU
Shieu Fuh-sheng
Tsai Ing-wen
higher education
Taiwan education

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pollster lambasts DPP's ‘anti-democratic’ candidate nomination measures for local races
Taiwan pollster lambasts DPP's ‘anti-democratic’ candidate nomination measures for local races
2021/11/04 20:54
Taiwan president meets with European Parliament delegation
Taiwan president meets with European Parliament delegation
2021/11/04 16:22
Taiwan president to attend launch of first F-16V combat wing
Taiwan president to attend launch of first F-16V combat wing
2021/11/04 13:56
TSMC founder Morris Chang tapped to represent Taiwan at virtual APEC summit
TSMC founder Morris Chang tapped to represent Taiwan at virtual APEC summit
2021/11/02 12:24
Taiwan National Security Bureau predicts 'cold but peaceful' cross-strait relations in near future
Taiwan National Security Bureau predicts 'cold but peaceful' cross-strait relations in near future
2021/11/01 16:43

Updated : 2021-11-08 17:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak