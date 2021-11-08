Taiwan troops bolster joint operations capabilities during Combat Readiness Week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Combat Readiness Week, which involves various military drills across the Armed Forces, began on Monday (Nov. 8) and will last for five days until Nov. 12.

In order to prepare for a potential foreign invasion, Taiwan carries out these week-long training sessions to improve troop readiness and strengthen joint operation capabilities, communications, and other focuses, CNA reported.

The military said that during the four-week drills of Combat Readiness Month, which is a separate training initiative that occurs once every three months, field reconnaissance, computer simulations, and wartime tactics are carried out each week in succession, per CNA. Part of the exercise will be a continuation of this year’s Han Kuang military exercise, which focused on combat preservation, the military pointed out.

The last Combat Readiness Month also centered on combat preservation and saw the military use camouflage materials to protect vital targets such as bridges and culverts, special factories, as well as underground facilities, CNA said.