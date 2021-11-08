Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced an increased budget for the Yushan Scholar Program in 2022 to attract top-notch international academics.

Launched in 2017, the program aims to provide more incentives to lure foreign professionals to Taiwan’s universities and tertiary educational institutions. A NT$450 million (US$16.2 million) budget has been set aside for 2022, up from NT$300 million in 2017.

The scheme is divided into two groups, Yushan Fellows and Yushan Young Fellows. Fellows will receive an additional annual salary allowance of between NT$3 million and NT$5 million on a three-year basis, while Young Fellows will be paid an extra NT$500,000 to NT$1.5 million on a five-year basis.

Applications will be reviewed based on the scholars’ work experience, with a fellowship at a prominent institution or company considered a plus, as well as their areas of expertise. Recognition in international awards is among one of the criteria, according to an introduction of the MOE-sponsored program on its official website.

According to the MOE, the scheme received 436 applications between 2017 and 2021, 157 of which were approved. Those who are not granted the offer can still be recruited by schools with subsidies from the ministry, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, the MOE is mulling allowing individuals given the scholarship to bring their research teams along with them to Taiwan. More discussion is needed about the viability of the measure, it said.