Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent

Yushan Scholar Program offers international academics additional financial support

  314
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/08 15:01
Wilhelm Gruissem, a Yushan Scholar at National Chung Hsing University. (Yushan Scholar Program website photo)

Wilhelm Gruissem, a Yushan Scholar at National Chung Hsing University. (Yushan Scholar Program website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced an increased budget for the Yushan Scholar Program in 2022 to attract top-notch international academics.

Launched in 2017, the program aims to provide more incentives to lure foreign professionals to Taiwan’s universities and tertiary educational institutions. A NT$450 million (US$16.2 million) budget has been set aside for 2022, up from NT$300 million in 2017.

The scheme is divided into two groups, Yushan Fellows and Yushan Young Fellows. Fellows will receive an additional annual salary allowance of between NT$3 million and NT$5 million on a three-year basis, while Young Fellows will be paid an extra NT$500,000 to NT$1.5 million on a five-year basis.

Applications will be reviewed based on the scholars’ work experience, with a fellowship at a prominent institution or company considered a plus, as well as their areas of expertise. Recognition in international awards is among one of the criteria, according to an introduction of the MOE-sponsored program on its official website.

According to the MOE, the scheme received 436 applications between 2017 and 2021, 157 of which were approved. Those who are not granted the offer can still be recruited by schools with subsidies from the ministry, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, the MOE is mulling allowing individuals given the scholarship to bring their research teams along with them to Taiwan. More discussion is needed about the viability of the measure, it said.
Yushan Scholar Program
Yushan
Taiwan
academics
Nobel Prize
academic talent
Ministry of Education

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese short film about Yunlin County wins award
Taiwanese short film about Yunlin County wins award
2021/11/07 20:26
Sky ladder in central Taiwan reopens
Sky ladder in central Taiwan reopens
2021/11/07 17:24
Taiwanese snacks steal spotlight at DC Red Eye market
Taiwanese snacks steal spotlight at DC Red Eye market
2021/11/07 15:56
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
2021/11/07 14:18
China’s aggression pushing Europe towards closer ties with Taiwan: MEP
China’s aggression pushing Europe towards closer ties with Taiwan: MEP
2021/11/07 10:57

Updated : 2021-11-08 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
Philippines' Jollibee takes stake in Taiwan bubble tea chain Milkshop
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
T-Day: The Battle for Taiwan
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
20 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ in 24 hours
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
Taiwan allows vaccinations not booked at official online platform
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
South Korean drivers panic buy urea as China limits supply
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Taiwan discusses travel bubble with Japan
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
Foreign students urged to enter Taiwan by Dec. 15
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
NY Bagels Cafe bids farewell to Taiwan after two decades
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak
Taipei hospital reports scabies outbreak