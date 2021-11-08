Xi given new powers to mobilize masses for war without parliamentary approval

Xi is applauded at a speech given in 2021. Xi is applauded at a speech given in 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) central leadership, headed by Chairman Xi Jinping (習進平), has been granted greater authority over wartime mobilization of the military without the need of the country’s legislative body.

The new powers enable the leadership to make sudden changes to several laws relating to armed mobilization when the country is in a state of war, according to a Nikkei Asia report. These changes could include, for instance, an expansion of the age limits on civilian recruits who could be drafted into battle during a conflict.

The NPC Standing Committee made changes to the National Defense Mobilization Law, the Civil Air Defense Law, the National Defense Transportation Law, and the National Defense Education Law in October. These reforms enable the central leadership to make emergency changes to mobilization measures when it deems them necessary.

Last month also saw Xi pass new laws that will extend medical benefits to military personnel’s family members, including parents, spouses, and parents-in-law, per Chinese state media sources cited by Nikkei. This is part of an effort by the communist country to make military service more appealing to China’s youth at a time when many youngsters prefer to pursue university studies over joining the rank and file.

The news comes after recent reports that Taiwan is making plans to raise the frequency of call-ups for reservists from once every two years to once per year. Taiwan also aims to establish the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in 2022 to shore up the country’s readiness for a potential invasion by neighboring China.