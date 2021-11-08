Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 8) reported three new imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced three imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases reported on Monday include two males and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6, they entered Taiwan from Indonesia (case No. 16,554), Myanmar (case No. 16,555), and Saint Lucia (case No. 16,556).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,104,940 COVID tests, with 4,086,462 coming back negative. Out of the 16,445 confirmed cases, 1,801 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases