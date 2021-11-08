Triathlon athlete's winning streak with Taiwan temple hat continues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Norwegian triathlon athlete Gustav Iden has won another championship — this time in the U.S. state of Florida — with his famous Taiwanese temple hat, making a dramatic comeback after falling behind in the race.

According to CNA, Iden made his way back to the top during the final marathon “as though blessed by the Shunze Temple champion hat.” During the competition’s swimming and bicycle racing events, Iden ranked third.

With a total runtime of 7 hours, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds, this is the fifth championship that Iden has won since he began wearing the hat. He posted a photo of himself celebrating his win sporting his now iconic lucky hat, which reads, in bright yellow characters, "Puyan Shunze Temple" (埔鹽順澤宮).

In response, the secretary-general of Puyan Township’s Shunze Temple, Chen Shou-qin (陳守欽), said he was glad to see Iden’s renewed international success and welcomed him to revisit the town some time, CNA reported.

Iden and his hat went viral in Taiwan after his 2019 Nice triathlon win. He was subsequently invited to visit Taiwan and attend a marathon in Changhua County, during which he visited the Shunze Temple and even became an honorary citizen of the county.